Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,895,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.71. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $8,081,905.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,004,559.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $8,062,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,673,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,416,706.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $8,081,905.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,225,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,004,559.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 578,320 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,017 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

