Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 2,343 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,760,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,930,000 after buying an additional 4,013,456 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 268.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,822,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 326.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,405,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after buying an additional 1,841,259 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 1,124.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,595,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,444,000 after buying an additional 1,465,127 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 611.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,678,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCS shares. StockNews.com lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BCS cut their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 190 ($2.43) in a report on Thursday, July 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

Barclays Stock Performance

NYSE BCS opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.1398 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

