Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 3,638 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 42.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,642,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,126,000 after purchasing an additional 535,107 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 106,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

