Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Ambev by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ambev in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ABEV. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.74 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.74.

Ambev Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $3.24.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

