Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 5,710 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 1.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica Stock Performance

TEF stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $11.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TEF shares. StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Telefónica

Telefónica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.