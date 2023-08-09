Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Telefónica by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,076 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Telefónica by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,660,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,779,000 after buying an additional 1,003,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,299,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,436,000 after acquiring an additional 649,678 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 15.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,977,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,536,000 after acquiring an additional 652,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Telefónica by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,507,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEF opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $4.53.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $11.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

