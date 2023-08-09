Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 10,173 Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter valued at $19,143,360,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 8.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VOD opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $15.04.

Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.4882 dividend. This is a boost from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.