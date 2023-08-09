Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 10,173 Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter valued at $19,143,360,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 8.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.
Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of VOD opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $15.04.
Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.4882 dividend. This is a boost from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th.
Vodafone Group Public Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vodafone Group Public
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Stocks to Buy After Heavy Insider Buying
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Novo Nordisk Soars To New High On Weight-Loss Drug Trial Results
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Oil & Gas Are Moving In August, Here Are The 3 Industry Favorites
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.