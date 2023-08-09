Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 16,169,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $178,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,603 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,386 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,251,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 7,281,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $73,685,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $15.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4882 per share. This is a boost from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. BNP Paribas raised Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

