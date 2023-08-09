Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $211,000 Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 66.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

JEF opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average of $33.71. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $4,803,626.43. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,744,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,484,345.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $8,081,905.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 16,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,004,559.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $4,803,626.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,744,184 shares in the company, valued at $563,484,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 578,320 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,017. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

