Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $89.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.16. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $111.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $541.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

View Our Latest Analysis on LAMR

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.