Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D stock opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.30.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

