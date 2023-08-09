Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 2,343 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Barclays by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Barclays by 13.3% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 11,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 95,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 32,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1398 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BCS reduced their price objective on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 190 ($2.43) in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

Barclays Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

