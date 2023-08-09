Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,011,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $799,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,901,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield
In other news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Brookfield Stock Performance
Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.87%.
Brookfield Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on BN. TD Securities reduced their price target on Brookfield from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on BN
Brookfield Company Profile
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks to Buy After Heavy Insider Buying
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Novo Nordisk Soars To New High On Weight-Loss Drug Trial Results
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Oil & Gas Are Moving In August, Here Are The 3 Industry Favorites
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.