Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 832 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FIS opened at $57.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $103.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.09 and its 200 day moving average is $59.15.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.23%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.