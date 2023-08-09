7,067 Shares in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,385,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,888,000 after purchasing an additional 92,290 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 124,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 177,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average is $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $4,347,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $354,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,153.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,695 shares of company stock worth $5,154,051. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.