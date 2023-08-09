Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $171,000 Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 8.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 38.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 35,629 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Newell Brands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.08.
Newell Brands Trading Down 0.7 %
NWL opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $21.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68.
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Newell Brands Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.84%.
Newell Brands Profile
Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
