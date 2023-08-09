Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $171,000 Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 69.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 150.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.84%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.08.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

