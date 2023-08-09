Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Takes Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 23.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $12,314,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM stock opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.35.

Insider Activity

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at $630,796.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $439,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,746.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,350 shares of company stock worth $11,899,881 in the last three months. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered MGM Resorts International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.95.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

