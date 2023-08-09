Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 4,865 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $10,947,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,423,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,297,238.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $439,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,746.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $10,947,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,297,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,350 shares of company stock worth $11,899,881. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MGM opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average is $43.57.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.95.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

