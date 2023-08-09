Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Equifax by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Equifax by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EFX. StockNews.com raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.63.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX opened at $199.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $240.35.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,345,695.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at $9,628,551.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,680 shares of company stock worth $7,972,615. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

