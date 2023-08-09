Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys Shares of 16,367 United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Price Performance

X stock opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on X shares. Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United States Steel

United States Steel Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

