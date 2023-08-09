Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 14.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Equifax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $199.20 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $240.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.13 and its 200-day moving average is $210.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.36%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.63.

In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total value of $503,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,863,754.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total transaction of $503,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,863,754.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total value of $3,150,457.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,482.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,680 shares of company stock valued at $7,972,615. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

