Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 1,255 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in American Electric Power by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,504,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,840,000 after acquiring an additional 737,126 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1,836.5% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 723,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,659,000 after purchasing an additional 685,766 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.08. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.70 and a 1 year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.01%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

