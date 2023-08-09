Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 125 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $96.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.03. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

