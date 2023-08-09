Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.86.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

