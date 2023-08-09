Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in 3M by 17.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of 3M by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.83.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $104.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.66, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $152.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.41 and a 200-day moving average of $105.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

