Integrated Advisors Network LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of VLUE opened at $96.25 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

