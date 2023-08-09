Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys Shares of 12,263 MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 41.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth about $864,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 22.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of MaxLinear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.74.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

