Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VV opened at $205.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $210.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.