Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 303 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $204,000. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 134,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,864,000 after acquiring an additional 18,133 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.62.

Shares of BABA opened at $94.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.37. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

