Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $490,000 Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in American International Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in American International Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $26,139.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American International Group news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $33,953.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,629.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $26,139.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,405.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,732,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,947,575. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group Stock Down 0.7 %

AIG stock opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 24.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.79.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

