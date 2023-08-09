Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 1,255 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEP. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.70 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.08.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.01%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

