Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,253 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE SHEL opened at $61.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $214.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average of $59.91. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $63.69.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,385.20.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

