1,957 Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.2 %

CASY opened at $246.44 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $197.22 and a one year high of $257.86. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.70.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

