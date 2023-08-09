Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $494,000 Position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 226,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FBRT. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Insider Activity at Franklin BSP Realty Trust

In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $145,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FBRT opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 87.94, a current ratio of 87.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Featured Articles

