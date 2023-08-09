Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes $503,000 Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 64.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 417,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,139,000 after purchasing an additional 110,783 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 462.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 275,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,045,000 after purchasing an additional 226,356 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $108,419.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,222.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,407,921 shares of company stock worth $275,327,133. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.1 %

CBRE Group stock opened at $85.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.