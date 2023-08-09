Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $451,000 Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,297,000 after purchasing an additional 59,868 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 201.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000.

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $55.19 on Wednesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.66.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

