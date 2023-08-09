Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 11.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 101,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

