Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Holdings Lifted by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 297,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after buying an additional 116,017 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,608,000 after purchasing an additional 143,977 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of IR opened at $68.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $68.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average of $59.41.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $117,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,458 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

