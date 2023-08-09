SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

RWO stock opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.73. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.