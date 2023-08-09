Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 99 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. United Bank lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $168.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.50. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.27 and a 12 month high of $284.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

