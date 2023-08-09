Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

