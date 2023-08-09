NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Position Decreased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 85.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 44,053 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in NetApp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 41.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $77.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $80.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.63.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $353,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,871,746. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $353,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,871,746. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $66,123.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,744 shares of company stock worth $798,626. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on NetApp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

