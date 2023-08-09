Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 116 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after buying an additional 2,211,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,643,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,083,000 after buying an additional 87,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 2.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,222,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,429,000 after acquiring an additional 74,563 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $105.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.60. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $118.58.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

