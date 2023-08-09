Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 716 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,532 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. HSBC began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.04.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.2 %

EA stock opened at $122.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.03. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $364,143.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,809 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,738.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $1,256,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,132.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,131,323 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

