Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 4,257 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after buying an additional 225,295,680 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $1,325,555,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after buying an additional 8,680,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 48.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,619,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445,011 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $65.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.96.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.81%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

