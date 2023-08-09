Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,181.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $156.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $139.63 and a one year high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.