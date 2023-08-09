Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $481,000 Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,067 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $186.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.94. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.03 and a 1 year high of $248.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on ILMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.68.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

