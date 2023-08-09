Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires New Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Dropbox by 959.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,630,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,635 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,655,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,408 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,970,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,148,000 after purchasing an additional 901,437 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Dropbox by 136.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,249,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,096,000 after buying an additional 720,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $57,128.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,822 shares in the company, valued at $14,007,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $57,128.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,007,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Peacock sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $120,548.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,750.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 720,169 shares of company stock valued at $18,305,746 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ DBX opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.25. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $28.68.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DBX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DBX

Dropbox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.