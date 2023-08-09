Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,383 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Progress Software by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Progress Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 22.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $61.31 on Wednesday. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $61.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.10.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $179.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.78 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PRGS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Progress Software

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $122,800.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $122,800.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,849.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,144 shares of company stock valued at $303,655. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.